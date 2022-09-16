BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period.

