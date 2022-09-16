Bread Price Down 13% This Week (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $364,897.95 and approximately $325.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

