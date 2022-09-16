BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

BOX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BOX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

