Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,589. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bowlero by 473.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bowlero by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

