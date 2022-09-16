Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,589. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
