Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Frank H. Kenan II Sells 10,790 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,716.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BOC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

