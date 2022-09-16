Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

