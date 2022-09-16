Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

