Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.