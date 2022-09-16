Boltwood Capital Management Sells 177 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.69. 81,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $360.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.