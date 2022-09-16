Boltwood Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

