Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.74. 14,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,532. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

