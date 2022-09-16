Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

CMG traded down $21.69 on Friday, reaching $1,688.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,988. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,467.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

