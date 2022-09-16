Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

LOW stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,681. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

