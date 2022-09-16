Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 69,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

