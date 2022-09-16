Boltwood Capital Management Buys 94 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.43. 210,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

