Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 756,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,133. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

