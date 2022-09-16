Boltwood Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,388 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.90. 3,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

