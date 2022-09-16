BMO Capital Markets Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 22,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Corteva by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,423,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,313,000 after buying an additional 341,785 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,491,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

