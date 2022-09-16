Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 15,647,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,215,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 240,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.02.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.