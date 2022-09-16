BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.91. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter.

