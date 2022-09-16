BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down to $69.86

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.86, but opened at $66.66. BlackLine shares last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 883 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

BlackLine Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

