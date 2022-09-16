Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $378.77 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $378.77 billion and $36.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,777.25 on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00598394 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00263628 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049612 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005359 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010308 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,151,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org/en. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
