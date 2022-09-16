Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $66.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091277 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083690 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021453 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031383 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007971 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile
BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading
