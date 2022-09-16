Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $66.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007971 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.