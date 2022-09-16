Birch Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.