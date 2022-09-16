Birch Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Snap-on by 86.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

