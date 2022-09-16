BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 332.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

