Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $317.56

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $317.56 and last traded at $319.80, with a volume of 4665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.67 and a 200 day moving average of $376.04.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.