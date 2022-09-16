BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BerGenBio ASA Stock Performance
Shares of BRRGF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
