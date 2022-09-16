Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($27.55) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.05 ($19.44). The stock had a trading volume of 6,854,697 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

