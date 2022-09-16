Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €22.60 ($23.06) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($45.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.55.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

