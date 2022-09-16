Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,527.68 ($42.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,217.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,361.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.21.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.