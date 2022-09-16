Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,463.00.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

