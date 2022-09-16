Bellway (LON:BWY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 4,230 ($51.11).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,012 ($24.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 604.20. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,527.68 ($42.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,217.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,361.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

