Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Belite Bio Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

