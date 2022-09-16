Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 6.3%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.11 and last traded at $56.69. Approximately 27,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,199,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,863,000 after acquiring an additional 501,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

