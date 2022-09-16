Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.23.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

