Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,933. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $453.92. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

