Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,425 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 730,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,614,568. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

