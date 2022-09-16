Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 277,723 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.