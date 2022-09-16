Bath Savings Trust Co Has $15.27 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 48,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,733,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,329. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

