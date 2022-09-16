Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.18. 193,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.