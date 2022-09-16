Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 402,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

