Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.24. 49,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

