Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

BBWI opened at $37.36 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

