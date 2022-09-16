Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Update

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Base Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.23 on Friday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.23.
Base Resources Company Profile
