Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Update

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Base Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BSRUF opened at 0.23 on Friday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.23.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

