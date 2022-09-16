Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

BYCBF remained flat at $2,029.55 during trading hours on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,915.20 and a 52 week high of $2,539.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,205.90.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.