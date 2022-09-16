Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 222.6% in August

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $5.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

