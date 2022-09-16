Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $24,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,537,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,540,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

