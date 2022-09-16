Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

