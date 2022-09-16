Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

